‘Inhumans’ Recap With Spoilers: “Havoc In The Hidden Land”

“Havoc In The Hidden Land” begins with Auran leading her group of cronies away from Declan’s lab with Black Bolt and the rest of the Royal Family in pursuit. Soon enough, Lockjaw teleports the Royal Family in front of the group to stop them.

Dr. Declan tells the Royal Family that Maximus has funded his research and they come to the conclusion that he wants to undergo Terrigenesis again.

Act I

Now daylight, Black Bolt, Medusa, Karnak, and Crystal wrap up Gorgon’s body and Black Bolt signs that he wants to send a message to Maximus. Karnak walks over to Auran and kills her, much to the dismay of Medusa, who doesn’t want to kill.

Lockjaw teleports Crystal the throne room on Attilan, where she leaves Auran’s body. She then tells Maximus that Gorgon is dead. Lockaw teleports her back to Earth and Maximus tells his cronies that he finally has what he wants — his family coming to him.

Back on Oahu, the remaining Royal Family members discuss their plans to try and take back Attilan. Medusa explains her thoughts on wanting to become a queen of the people and no longer continue to rule with an iron fist.

Lockjaw transports the Royal Family and Declan to the beach. At the beach, the group notices something swimming in the water and low and behold, Triton — alive and well — surfaces on the beach.

Act II

Triton reveals to the group that Black Bolt and he had previously decided a plan in case things went south, revealing he knew what Black Bolt knew what was going on all along. They then inform him that Gorgon is dead.

Lockjaw transports the group — Black Bolt, Medusa, Crystal, Karnak, Triton, and Dr. Declan — to a bunker on Attilan. There, they begin to gear up to take back Attilan.

Auran revives again and Maximus tells her that the other Royal Family members are wanting to negotiate. She finds out that Maximus wants to undergo Terrigenesis, and she tells him the only reason she followed him — and fell in love with him — was that she thought a human revolting was a noble idea.

In the bunker, Declan is going over the gene experiment with Karnak. Karnak reassures that if Black Bolt decided to bring Declan with, he has a purpose among them.

In the throne room, Maximus addresses the citizens of Attilan. They’ve gathered to honor the life of Gorgon.

Maximus and his Royal Guard go out to the courtyard to begin negotiating with Black Bolt and Medusa. The King and Queen reveal that they’re willing to turn over Dr. Declan and allow Maximus to undergo Terrigenesis in exchange for control over Attilan. Maximus accepts.

They hand over over Declan and Maximus immediately takes back his part of the deal — he refuses to give up the throne.

Black Bolt signs that the next time he sees Maximus, he’s going to kill him. Lockjaw teleports Black Bolt, Medusa, Karnak, and Crystal away.

Act III

Declan shows Maximus the DNA samples he has. Maximus wants a list of the powers of the people Maximus has gotten the DNA samples from — he shares that he wants to pick and choose the powers he wants and have Declan splice the DNA together.

In the bunker, Medusa reflects upon the first time she met her husband in the quiet room he was confined to as a child. Karnak overhears and butts in — he review Declan’s research and found a flaw. He says that he wants to get a hold of the DNA and fix it, so they can put Gorgon under a second Terrigenesis to bring him back from the dead.

Black Bolt signs that it’s forbidden and orders Karnak to stand down. An upset Karnak walks away.

Act IV

Elsewhere on Attilan, Karnak intercepts Auran and some of her Royal Guards. He’s able to knock out the guards and tells Auran that he’s here to help her out. He convinces a hesitant Auran that he needs her DNA and she agrees.

Medusa and Crystal are talking about their experiences on Earth. Crystal shares that she enjoyed how everyone on Earth seemed to live normal lives. She hints that she might want to live on Earth.

Karnak and Auran put Gorgon’s body in the Terrigenesis chamber. Karnak uses a syringe to take Auran’s blood. Auran reveals to Karnak that her powers have been weakening, which in turn causes Karnak to share that he’s been experiencing a weakness in his powers as well.

The two begin the Terrigenesis process on Gorgon and wait to see if it works. Karnak opens the door and begs for Gorgon to come back. Auran explains that death has its purpose and maybe it’s just best to leave him. They hear a group approaching and split up to flee.

Act V

Maximus and Declan get to the Terrigenesis chambers. They’ve already injected Maximus with the DNA and he instructs Declan on the procedures for the ceremony. After a while, they notice Gorgon in the other Terrigen chamber and as the inspect further, the ground starts shaking — a guard walks in telling them there’s been an incident in the control room.

Maximus is walking across the courtyard with his Royal Guard as a hooded Triton begins to take the guards out one by one. He corners them into a tunnel and kills the remaining guards as Maximus is left to flee. He corners Maximus and the two fight and Triton eventually overpowers him and takes him to the bunker.

There, Black Bolt approaches him and throws him against the wall. Maximus tells him he’s rigged to go off if he’s killed.

Declan is back near the Terrigen chambers when the power is completely knocked off. The door of the terrigen chamber is knocked off and Gorgon steps out.