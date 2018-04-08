Internet Reacts To Black Panther Taking Over Saturday Night Live

The King of Wakanda took the Saturday Night Live stage last night, and by all accounts, Marvel’s Black Panther crushed it.

Black Panther and T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman took on hosting duties last night alongside musical guest Cardi B, and the response was incredibly positive. It helped that Black Panther found its way into multiple segments of the show, including the host monologue, Wakanda Forever, and of course Black Jeopardy.

The latter of those commanded the most attention, as Boseman reprised his role of King T’Challa during the mock game show segment. With categories like “Aw Hell Naw, Fid’na, and Girl, Bye, the recurring sketch was doing quite well on its own, but a potato salad joke seemed to raise it to new heights.

His monologue also featured some great lines, including his “diss” at Sterling K. Brown. Sterling K. Brown hosted several weeks ago, and Boseman lamented not being first, saying that Brown dies in the first few minutes of the film. To those who cry spoiler, Boseman set the record straight, explaining the film’s been out for two months now, so no one’s going to feel bad.

The third Black Panther sketch was entitled Wakanda Forever, and revolved around the Wakandan salute that T’Challa, Shuri, and the rest of the characters frequently use. You can find out more about that sketch here.

Hopefully, other Black Panther stars like Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke can make appearances on SNL soon too, but so far the cast is two for two.

As for Black Panther, the movie continues to set records at the box office, overtaking some elite competition. The film has already brought in over $659 million domestically so far and has added another $634 million overseas. That brings it to a total of around $1.2 billion after around 7 weeks of release.

@Lesdoggg

The positive vibes weren’t restricted to fans of the show, as the cast had an amazing time with Boseman as well. That includes Leslie Jones, who took a lovely snap with Boseman on the set.

I didn’t take many pics last night but I made sure to get one with one of the best actors out there!! @chadwickboseman he was a beast last night so proud of him taking a hit at comedy!! Was so sweet and down to earth!! @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/tK2TZUkLXh — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) April 8, 2018

@Dat_FalPalKiana

One of the biggest sketches of the night was the Black Jeopardy sketch, and it didn’t hurt that Boseman broke out his Black Panther accent to boot. It had some people losing their minds.

OMFG CHADWICK IS DOING THE ACCENT IN BLACK JEOPARDY!!! ???? #SNL pic.twitter.com/x80ncf8pYO — Kiana Jai Mae (@Dat_FalPalKiana) April 8, 2018

@jnelleiz

Fans couldn’t get enough of T’Challa on Black Jeopardy, and some even requested just making that skit the whole episode.

Can we just get a full hour of T’Challa playing Black Jeopardy? Please? #SNL — Janelle (@jnelleiz) April 8, 2018

Judging by the comments, it seems a lot of people happen to agree.

@rxmansblood

That skit also had one fan wishing a certain Erik Killmonger could’ve made an appearance, and it’s hard to argue that it would be epic if it happened.

that black jeopardy skit got me thinking-…. could y’all imagine if Killmonger was a contestant on there too?! that would’ve been so damn hilarious! Karen and her potato salad would’ve gotten it even TWICE as worse! he would’ve roasted tf outta her I can’t #SNL — lia | the writer to N’Jadaka. (@rxmansblood) April 8, 2018

@dualmyra

For many fans, a sketch wasn’t even needed. You pretty much had them with Boseman walking out on stage.

“ANNNND YOUR HOST! CHADWICK BOSEMAN!” #SNL”

@The_Black_Daria

Sometimes you can’t express yourself any better than with a GIF from The Office. Enter Stanley…

I’m too done with Chadwick Boseman and this Black Jeopardy skit. ??? #SNL pic.twitter.com/euXusqTIny — Ash (@The_Black_Daria) April 8, 2018

The Nice Cast

While most loved Boseman’s work as T’Challa on Black Jeopardy, some had a criticism to share about his work in the film by comparison

“Why does T’Challa have more charisma on a SNL skit than his own movie?”

@LeBandzJames

Boseman’s Black Panther-centric monologue was a bit hit, but even more impressive is how quickly and effortlessly he segued into some pitch-perfect James Brown.

“Chadwick Boseman went from Black Panther to James Brown ??? #SaturdayNightLive #SNL #SaturdayNight”

@KBjordahl

It looks like Boseman can add a new title to his already impressive resume. Welcome the wholesome king of Wakanda!

this sketch already wins. i love my wholesome king of Wakanda #SaturdayNightLive #SNL — katiesmindpalace19912 (@KBjordahl) April 8, 2018

@kendrasands

Boseman didn’t actually wear the Black Panther suit on Saturday Night Live, but it really looks like he didn’t need to.

“LOOK. AT. HIM. ? #saturdaynightlive”