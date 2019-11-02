Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Fans Can’t Wait for Upcoming Sequel

Sony Pictures Animation dropped a bombshell heading into the weekend, officially announcing a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was in the works. In fact, the studio announced the movie would hit theaters April 8, 2022, another movie in the ever-growing slate of superhero films in the upcoming few yeras. Although Sony didn’t announce any additional details about the film, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have retweeted the teaser clip initially unveiled leading most to suspect they’ll be back leading the charge on the sequel. Regardless, fans are thrilled to see Miles Morales (Shameik Morales), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and the team get a second movie.
