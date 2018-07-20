‘Iron Fist’ Hires ‘Black Panther’ Fight Coordinator

One of the biggest criticisms of Iron Fist was the lackluster fight sequences, especially when Danny Rand (Finn Jones) is supposed to be one of the best martial artists in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like Marvel Television and Netflix took the criticism to heart by bringing Black Panther fight coordinator Clayton Barber to lead the show’ stunts.

Announced in a quick fan Q&A after an autograph session at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, it was revealed that Barber served as the Iron Fist stunt coordinator throughout production on season two.

When asked how the fight choreography was going to be different in year two, Barber explained the thought process behind developing the fight sequences.

“Old school kung fu,” Barber explained. “That’s what we wanted to do, we wanted to turn this thing into a punk rock song and that’s what we did. You’re really going to enjoy it.”

Barber then went on to reveal an inspiration for the kung fu-style fighting this season.

“Of course, Jackie Chan!” revealed Barber. “That’s what we went off of, that’s why we’re calling it old school.”

Outside of Black Panther, Barber is a repeat colleague of director Ryan Coogler. The two both worked together on the set of the critically-acclaimed Creed (2015). While this will be Barber’s first time working as a coordinator in the MCU, he’s performed stunts on-screen in a season four episode of Agents of SHIELD and is reportedly performing stunts in a few episodes of the upcoming third season of Jessica Jones.

As far as Iron Fist season two goes, the show’s lead thinks it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. Upon completion of filming his part, the Immortal Iron Fist himself Finn Jones took to Instagram to tell fans that Iron Fist season two would be unlike “anything seen before.”

“Greatful [sic] to everyone involved, we came at this season with fierce ambition, relentless work ethic, passion and optimism,” Jones shared to Instagram. “I think the story we’ve told and the journey the characters have been on this season is unlike anything seen before. I’m proud, exhausted, but above all, ready for all of our hard work to be enjoyed across the world.”

What do you think Iron Fist fans? Do you think having the Black Panther fight coordinator on board for season two of Iron Fist is bound to improved the quality of the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Iron Fist season two is slated for release sometime later this year. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com throughout SDCC 2018 this weekend for the latest news and updates!