‘Iron Fist’ Cancelled at Netflix, No Season 3 Coming

The dust has yet to settle in K’un-Lun, but Danny Rand’s adventures on Netflix are at an end. Weeks after the second season of Iron Fist debuted on the streaming platform, the series has officially been cancelled.

Disney and Netflix issued a joint statement to Deadline, who reported Iron Fist would not be getting a third season despite the improvement in quality in the recent episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” said Disney and Netflix’s statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

The news comes just one week ahead of the premiere of Daredevil Season 3, indicating that Netflix and Marvel’s partnership is still going strong. It just means that Finn Jones‘ series will not be continuing on in this capacity.

The report indicates that cast members of the series only heard about the show being cancelled in the last few hours.

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb previously spoke about the potential of Iron Fist Season 3, and it sounded like he was optimistic at the time.

“Speak to our friends at Netflix,” Loeb said. “Unlike the movie studio, which can announce a Captain Marvel movie will be out in 2019, the television studio will always be beholden to our networks, and so if our networks want another season of Iron Fist, we’re ready to go. We’re just waiting for the answer. The show’s been out of a week.”

Unfortunately, Iron Fist won’t be getting his own series, but there is potential for the character to continue on in some capacity. He could appear in future episodes of Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, or The Punisher, which are still getting new episodes on Netflix.

There’s also the potential for Disney to revive the series or character on their own streaming service, especially with Marvel Studios creating new series for movie characters like Scarlet Witch and Loki.

Iron Fist is the first Marvel TV series to be cancelled on Netflix, unless you count The Defenders which was only ever planned for one season. Hopefully this is not the last we’ve seen of Danny Rand.