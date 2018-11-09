‘Iron Fist’ Alum Jessica Henwick Boards ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Former Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick has joined the ensemble of stars caught between a legendary battle of beasts in Godzilla vs. Kong, Variety reports.

Henwick’s character has not yet been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Game of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress is the latest star to join the growing ensemble, which includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), and Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

In July, it was reported The Walking Dead and Black Panther star Danai Gurira was in talks to join the film.

Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Death Note) directs the monster epic, which pits the iconic Godzilla against just-as-iconic stories-high gorilla King Kong, who first roared into the shared “MonsterVerse” in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

That franchise, launched with the 2014 Gareth Edwards-directed Godzilla, continues with 2019 followup Godzilla: King of the Monsters, under director Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus). Brown headlines that film alongside Kyle Chandler (First Man), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), O’Shea Jackson (Straight Outta Compton), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones).

Henwick co-starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set Netflix series Iron Fist as martial arts expert Colleen Wing, a role she reprised in sister series Luke Cage and The Defenders. All three series have since been unceremoniously cancelled by Netflix.

Despite the cancellations, some fans have held out hope Henwick’s Wing could partner with Simone Missick’s Misty Knight for a Daughters of the Dragon spinoff series, or a potential merged Heroes for Hire show that would unite Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) in a continuation of both series.

Wingard previously divulged to Comic Book Movie he wants the audience “to take those characters seriously,” hoping viewers will be “emotionally invested” in both the core human cast and its battling monsters.

“If I had my way, I want people to really be teary-eyed at the end of the movie, and be that invested in to what’s going on,” he said.

“It’s a massive monster brawl movie. There’s lots of monsters going crazy on each other, but at the end of the day I want there to be an emotional drive to it. I want you to be emotionally invested in them. I think that’s what’s going to make it cool.”

Godzilla vs. Kong opens May 22, 2020.