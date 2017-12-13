‘Iron Fist’ Was the Most Searched Comic Book TV Show in 2017

Before Marvel fans were massively disappointed witht he resutl of the Iron Fist Netflix series, they were happily anticipating the debut of Danny Rand / Iron Fist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

If you want proof that Iron Fist was once one of the hottest things that Marvel Studios had launching in 2018, check out the year-end ranking from Google Trends, for the most searched for TV shows in 2017:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stranger Things 13 Reasons Why Big Brother Brasil Game of Thrones Iron Fist Big Boss Riverdale American Gods The Kapil Sharma Show Mindhunter

As you can see, Iron Fist not only had the distinction of being the most searched for comic book show of the year – it was actually the only comic book TV show to crack the Top 5!

That’s kind of surprising considering that this was a year that brought us big premieres of shows like The Defenders crossover and the somewhat controversial Punisher, not to mention big mysteries and reveals on popular shows like The Flash, Arrow, or Gotham.

What’s also notable is that Netflix has jumped ahead of Network and Cable TV in terms of controlling the pop-culture zeitgeist, as shows like Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why were definitely major discussion topics all throughout the year. Even Netflix’s fall season show Mindhunter made the list, after just a few months of release.

Hopefully, the upcoming Iron Fist season 2 will restore fan confidence in the character and series; when we left Danny Rand at the end of The Defenders, he was filling in for Daredevil as a NYC crimefighter, while enemies from both his life as Danny Rand and the Iron Fist were secretly uniting to strike back.

Iron Fist season 2 is currently headed for production. It is expected sometime in 2019.