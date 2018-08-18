The Daughters of the Dragon Tease ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Dynamic

While Danny Rand will be the focus of Iron Fist Season 2, the new season will also show the development of the Daughters of the Dragon as a formidable force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Misty Knight and Colleen Wing have an epic partnership in the comic books, and we’re likely to see those two share the spotlight with Rand in the new season. But the two characters have been through some major trials in recent series, from Colleen’s mentor being evil to Misty’s arm being cut off (by Colleen’s evil mentor).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Simone Missick and Jessica Henwick recently spoke about their characters’ journey together and how they’ll develop a bond that will form an ass-kicking partnership.

“These are two women who don’t have a lot of girlfriends,” Missick told CBR. “They don’t have women that they call up to gossip about their man problems, and they’ve found one another in this time that they’ve gone through, this very traumatic event, together.”

Henwick added that her character is still going through a rough time after previous events, but Misty helps Colleen get through to the other side.

“She’s definitely still going through it,” Henwick said. “I think she’s still kind of floundering in the same way that she was. Misty comes in and is able to help her.”

Missick elaborated on their friendship, explaining that the two will be a source of levity amid the dark and heavy storylines this season.

“Colleen feels oddly responsible for Misty losing her arm and Misty absolutely doesn’t view her in that way, and so — in Luke [Cage] Season 2 — Colleen is coming in to help pick Misty up from where she’s kind of sunk to, and — in Iron Fist Season 2 — Colleen is in this way where she’s not really certain of who she is and these two women don’t deal with those situations just sitting around with wine and crying,” Missick added.

“It’s like they deal with it in a very odd way, with humor and things that most women on screen, you don’t see them deal with these kind of situations in that way, and so I think that you get to enjoy a lot of levity and a lot of humor in Misty and Colleen’s relationship in Iron Fist Season 2, and I think it’s something that the fans are really going to enjoy.”

Fans will be able to see the formation of the Daughters of the Dragon when Iron Fist Season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 7th.