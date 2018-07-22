‘Iron Fist’ Social Media Post Teases Classic Comic Group

Now that the second season of Iron Fist is the next release for Marvel Television, the show’s social media platforms have perked up after a brief slumber. The Twitter account has been busy posting snippets here and there and today, they posted an image that seems to tease an old foe that Danny Rand has run into before.

In the image, a storefront is shown with a sign that reads “The City’s Not For Burning,” and golden neon tiger head signs can be seen on either side of the store front. That sign seems to tease the Golden Tiger Gang, an outfit Iron Fist faced in two issues of his first volume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by legendary comic creatives Chris Claremont and John Byrne, the Golden Tigers first appeared in Iron Fist #8 (1976). The gang was led by a gangster named Chaka Khan and was based primarily in New York — more specifically, in the areas surrounding Canal Street.

The Golden Tigers first story arc only lasted two issues before Iron Fist stopped Chaka and had the majory of the group arrested in Iron Fist #9. The group later reformed as another member picked up the Chaka mantle, but the second iteration was soon dismantled in a single issue by Power Man & Iron Fist.

The official synopsis for Iron Fist season two is below.

Iron Fist Season 2 features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones)​ ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

​Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

What do you think Iron Fist fans? Will Davos or Typhoid Mary be agents of the Golden Tiger Gang in season two or is the group a separate foe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.