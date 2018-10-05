New ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Classic Costume and Origin Story

Marvel Television and Netflix have released a new teaser trailer for the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The new teaser shows Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) walking down a New York City street. Everything happening on that street seems to remind Danny of something that took place in K’un Lun. Colleen tries to comfort him by telling him that’s all in the past. Danny doesn’t seem to sure.

Fans of Iron Fist comics may recognize that the fighters in the trailer are wearing yellow masks like the mask Danny Rand wears in his tradition Iron Fist costume. This scene seems to be a fight between Danny and Davos (Sacha Dhawan) for the right to become K’un Lun’s champion and gain the power of Shao Lao the Undying, a key event from Iron Fist’s origin.

The first trailer for Iron Fist Season Two on was released at San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer hints at Davos becoming the Steel Serpent.

Here’s the synopsis for Iron Fist Season Two:

“Iron Fist Season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Danny has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).”

At Comic-Con, the producers of Iron Fist talked a bit about changes that have been between the first and second season.

“I think the thing people are going to get really excited about was that Sacha bombed onto the scene as Davos last year and wasn’t really sure what side he was on,” said Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb. “This year you’ll know exactly what side he’s on and as we revealed last night, somehow, some way he has a fist of his own.”

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two comes to Netflix on September 7th.

Iron Fist also appears in the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, which is now streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel Netflix series includes Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two, and Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three.