Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor Appear in New ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot

We’re only a couple of weeks away from finally seeing Captain Marvel on the big screen and the new trailers just keep on coming. The latest TV spot pays homage to Carol Danvers as well as some of our favorite Avengers.

“Some are built,” the trailer teases with footage of Tony Stark creating Iron Man.

“Some are made,” they add with footage of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America.

“Some are born,” they continue with early footage of Thor.

“On March 8th, discover what makes a hero,” the text concludes with continued footage of the upcoming film.

While there have been many Captain Marvel trailers, this is the first that really makes the character feel like an Avenger. Based on the post-credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s safe to assume Captain Marvel will be dropping into the events of Avengers: Endgame to help save the day. The fact that this blends the character with the classic Avengers is nothing short of exciting.

The trailer was also shared by the Marvel Studios Twitter account.

Some are built. Some are made. Some are born. On March 8, witness the rise of a hero. Get tickets to Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel now: //t.co/5ULr8X4lZx pic.twitter.com/ARqPu9AhaL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 20, 2019

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing their excitement over the upcoming film and the epic new TV spot.

“Like if you’re excited for Captain Marvel!,” @crispygrfx wrote.

“Probably my favourite TV spot for Captain Marvel,” @J_Tapo123 added.

“Totally love the references to the past Avengers and then Captain Marvel appears like that, amazing.. some are just to be MADE,” @brucegamefreak replied.

First reactions for the film are already pouring in. It’s been confirmed that the movie has a post-credits scene and a tribute to Marvel Comics creator, Stan Lee. As we near closer to its official release, opening weekend box office projections are beginning to rise.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.