Awesome Iron Man Mural Pops Up in England

Quite a lot of people around the world are sharing their love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, and a new photo takes that into an interesting context. A new Reddit post from razbilboi, which you can check out below, showcases a mural that recently popped up in London paying tribute to Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

In a way, this mural is a bit of life imitating art, as tribute murals for Tony factored into a pretty poignant moment in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. Given the impact that Tony’s Endgame death had on the MCU – and the fact that the first Iron Man film kickstarted the franchise – it isn’t too hard to see why these tributes would be happening on and off the screen.

“We always knew we wanted him to bring it on himself as opposed to being killed by Thanos,” co-writer Christopher Markus recently said of Tony’s death. “Because it’s really the one thing left for him to do, in a way. The five-year jump allowed him to become this fully realized human: He married Pepper, he had a child, he basically retired from public life and lived a very peaceful existence out there in the country.”

“We knew he was going to die but we wanted to put it in his hands as opposed to someone else’s.” Markus added. “We didn’t always know that the Infinity Stones were going to be what caused it, but once we worked out the mechanics of it with the nanoparticle suit that both the gauntlet and his suit were made out of, it all worked too perfectly not to do.”

“Tony, in a certain way, was always fated to die.” co-director Joe Russo recently added. “He was a futurist who always saw death on the horizon and couldn’t rest until he defeated it, even if it cost him his life. And what’s fascinating about it is he went from an egoist to selfless.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.