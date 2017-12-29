Iron Man: Tony Stark Is Back And He Looks Very Different

Fans finally know what happened to Tony Stark, but this is not the Tony you’re used to seeing.

Spoilers incoming for Invincible Iron Man #595, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

A mysterious figure is seen coming out of a containment unit, which you would assume is Tony Stark. That is until the figure, who is unable to walk at this point, is shown to be completely bald. The figure reaches out towards an old Iron Man armor and is able to put the suit on.

That would suggest it is Tony, and that is confirmed when his mother finds him on the ground in the armor. Tony explains that he “sorta messed with” his body chemistry over the years. Being Iron Man has taken quite a toll on Tony’s body, so over the years, he’s adjusted his body chemistry to handle it.

After the chaos of Civil War II, his body essentially rebooted to save itself, causing his hair to completely fall out. Stark explains that the process saved his life, but that’s a one time trick. “My system rebooted. #$$. That means what saved me only could save me the one time. So much for being immortal..”

Now, this sequence, which also involves Mary Jane, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Cyclops, and James Rhodes, turns out to be a hallucination, showing him to still be on the ground in the Iron Man armor. Still, what he told his mother is most likely truly what happened, though it isn’t made clear just how he got to his secret location after being in a coma.

The end of the issue teases a real reunion could be on the way, but we’ll just have to wait to find out.

Invincible Iron Man #595 is written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Alex Maleev and Stefano Caselli, and you can find the official description below.

THE SEARCH FOR TONY STARK Part 3! Riri Williams and Victor Von Doom TEAM UP to solve the mystery of Tony Stark’s fate. Guest-starring the entire armored Marvel Universe as one of Tony’s biggest storylines ever heads toward a big issue #600 whopper!

Invincible Iron Man #595 is available in stores now.