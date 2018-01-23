Tony Stark Returns in ‘Invincible Iron Man’

Tony Stark is set to make his return as Iron Man in the Marvel Universe this April.

Marvel’s April solicitations revealed that Tony will be back in action with a pretty simply synopsis: “TONY’S BACK!”

Tony has impeccable timing as this will be the penultimate issue of Brian Michael Bendis’ run on the Iron Man books. It is also issue #599, which means Tony will celebrate in style in Invincible Iron Man #600 in May. Outgoing Spider-Man writer Dan Slott will take over Invincible Iron Man thereafter.

Tony Stark has been in a coma ever since the events of Civil War II in 2016. In that story, Tony found himself at odds with Captain Marvel over an Inhuman named Ulysses. Ulysses had the power to see a version of the future. Captain Marvel used Ulysses’ power to dish out “predictive justice,” a law-enforcement tactic that Iron Man was firmly against. The Marvel superhero community split into sides over the issue, but ultimately it came down to a fight between Captain Marvel and Iron Man in Washington DC. Captain Marvel, who had grown increasingly frustrated with Tony’s interference, lashed out and left Tony in a coma.

With Tony out of commission, his young protege Riri Williams took up his legacy as the hero Ironheart in Invincible Iron Man. Doctor Doom tried to turn over a new leaf by donning his own version of the Iron Man armor in the pages of Infamous Iron Man. Tony Stark was seen waking up from his coma in Marvel Legacy #1. Invincible Iron Man #599 will catch up with Tony since then and Invincible Iron Man #600 will bring all of these characters’ stories to a head as Bendis wraps up the “Search for Tony Stark” story arc and his time at Marvel Comics.

This doesn’t mean that Ironheart’s story is over. Riri will be joining the Champions as the series gets a new creative team in April.

Check out the Invincible Iron Man #599 cover and solicitation information below.

