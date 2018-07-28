10 Iron Man Villains Who Should Return in Dan Slott’s Run

Dan Slott and Valerio Schiti have opened a new chapter in their careers and the story of Iron Man with Tony Stark: Iron Man #1. Slott promised a take on the character that would emphasize his intellect and connections to cutting edge technology, with a Black Mirror style to its plot and twists. He has certainly delivered with disturbing mind control subplots and the introduction of robotic ethics as a key concern. That, along with an amazing end to his run on Spider-Man, have set expectations for the future very high. After a couple of issues fans know everything they need to about the premise, hero, and creators to make this a surefire hit for years to come. However, there is still one big question left to resolve: Which bad guys will return in that future?

Iron Man has one of the most eclectic collections of villains at Marvel Comics, with many B- and C-listers who have been forgotten over the years. Slott has shown a knack for adding a twist to lesser baddies and reinventing the classics in his run on Amazing Spider-Man, which has us excited to see what he’ll do with a new rogues gallery. Given what we have seen of Tony Stark: Iron Man combined with current events, these are 10 Iron Man villains we believe would be perfect for the series ahead.

The Ghost

Created by David Michelinie and Bob Layton

First Appearance: Iron Man (vol. 1) #219

Alter Ego: Unknown

It certainly doesn’t hurt that The Ghost just made a big-screen debut this summer in Ant-Man & The Wasp, but this is really about a great character design that has never received enough attention. From their first appearance, The Ghost has been a notable thorn in Tony Stark’s side, and also provides a sympathetic message in battling excessive corporate control. It’s about time that The Ghost made the A-list of Iron Man villains.

Spymaster

Created by Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Allyn Brodsky

First Appearance: Iron Man (vol. 1) #33

Alter Ego: Ted Calloway

Spymaster, who offers a similar sort of challenge for Iron Man as The Ghost, is a skilled saboteur capable of taking down infrastructure and superheroes. What makes him really frightening is a complete lack of ethos. As a bonafide mercenary and one that can be played by more than one person, Spymaster poses a real ongoing challenge for both Iron Man and Stark Industries alike.

The Melter

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Tales of Suspense (vol. 1) #47

Alter Ego: Bruno Horgan

The Melter is a villain who simply needs an update of his technology in order to go from punchline to chilling antagonist. His ability to dissolve matter seems silly when fired from a chest cannon, but if this were reimagined with a remote swarm of drones or other more effective method, he could do incredible damage. Entire cities could fall in front of a Melter with a good sense of engineering and some remote controls.

M.O.D.O.K.

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Tales of Suspense (vol. 1) #93

Alter Ego: George Tarleton

The real horror of M.O.D.O.K. isn’t his immense capabilities, but the fusion of George Tarleton, a minor A.I.M. technician, with a much more powerful artificial intelligence. It is a partnership similar to Iron Man’s own, but Tarleton was dominated by his new intelligence, powers, and motives. Exploring the fusion of man and machine through hero-villain dynamic could provide some very interesting adventures in the future.

The Living Laser

Created by Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Art Simek

First Appearance: The Avengers (vol. 1) #34

Alter Ego: Arthur Parks

Arthur Parks underwent a similar transformation when he permanently transformed his body into actual light. While he has remained a relatively insignificant crook in this form, there is so much potential left to explore about what this would do to a human consciousness. Every element of his body now moves at the speed of light, including his mind. Tony Stark might have outsmarted the Living Laser in the past, but it may only be a matter of time until he exceeds human capabilities.

Titanium Man

Created by Stan Lee and Don Heck

First Appearance: Tales of Suspense (vol. 1) #69

Alter Ego: Boris Bullski

Relations between the United States and Russia have not been more tense since the end of the Cold War, and this classic Iron Man bad guy provides a chance to explore that. Unlike the Crimson Dynamo, he isn’t wrapped in USSR imagery and serves as a better counterpart for the modern oligarchy. If Slott is interested in exploring this element of international relations that has always played into Iron Man stories, Titanium Man is the best villain to use.

Ezekiel Stane

Created by Matt Fraction and Barry Kitson

First Appearance: The Order #8

Alter Ego: None

‘Zeke Stane captures the “pharma bro” mentality of real-life villain Martin Shkreli. A young man with absurd amounts of power and money who uses it to make working people’s lives hell, laughing all the way to the bank. He is the worst sort of corporate leader and a great contrast for Tony Stark’s attempts to use his own wealth for good. While he may not be as smart as Tony, he could still be far more dangerous.

Count Nefaria

Created by Stan Lee and Don Heck

First Appearance: The Avengers (vol. 1) #13

Alter Ego: Luchino Nefaria

Nefaria combines almost every factor on this list that makes a great opportunity for villain reinvention in a modern light. He is a powerful despot in control of a rich corporate organization, lacking in the ethos or restraint of Tony Stark, and even based in eastern Europe. Nefaria can go toe-to-toe with Iron Man in a fight while revealing everything that makes this complex character a hero, making him a great pick for a new arch nemesis in Tony Stark: Iron Man.

Fin Fang Foom

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Strange Tales (vol. 1) #89

Alter Ego: None

Perhaps the only unfortunate side effect of Nextwave was that Fin Fang Foom was transformed into a punchline at Marvel Comics, albeit a very funny one. While he returned for Tony Stark: Iron Man #1, it was brief role that didn’t play up the potential of the character. Fans often forget his alien connections, and the new Iron Man series may be a perfect opportunity to explore them again. If just one Makluan can do so much damage, imagine what the entire species is capable of accomplishing. That’s why we suspect that this series has not seen the last of Fin Fang Foom.

The Controller

Created by Archie Goodwin and George Tuska

First Appearance: Iron Man (vol. 1) #12

Alter Ego: Basil Sandhurst

The Controller is a villain simply in need of an update and Tony Stark: Iron Man is finally giving it to him.. His ability to master the actions of others through power discs fit the aesthetic of Marvel Comics in the 1960s, and now they are being refined for the 21st Century. While it’s apparent that The Controller will play into the future of the series in the big way, we just wanted to give Slott and Schiti props for already acknowledging this great villain with so much potential.