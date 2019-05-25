Iron Man Battles Batman in Epic Fan Edit Video

Marvel’s Golden Avenger takes on DC’s Dark Knight in a new fan edit video. The video pits Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and pits him against Ben Affleck‘s Batman of the DC Extended Universe. The video takes footage from Marvel Studios’ Avengers and Iron Man movies and mixes it with footage from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to create a clash that fans will never see on the big screen in any official capacity. Watch the video above to see which hero comes out on top of this clash of the superhero titans.

This matchup is fitting since Iron Man and Batman can be viewed as mirror images of each other from their different superhero universe. Both are billionaires. Both are brilliant. Both use their minds to create technology to aid in protecting the innocent. But where Bruce Wayne’s billionaire playboy act is just that, an act, Tony’s is sincere. Where Batman is brooding, Iron Man is wry.

Both Downey and Affleck have brought their time playing their respective characters to an end. For Downey, he played out Iron Man’s heroic sacrifice at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, where Tony used the power of the Infinity Stones to stop Thanos’ assault on Earth at the cost of his own life.

For Affleck, after appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League, there were months of discussion and rumors about whether he’d return to play Batman again. He’s chosen to step aside and let a younger actor take over the role in Matt Reeves’ new Batman movie.

“I tried to direct a version of it, worked with a really good screenwriter, but couldn’t come up with a version,” Affleck said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it, and they got some really good people.”

