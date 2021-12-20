Is Daredevil In The Hawkeye Finale? The Writers Weigh in

The last week has been a happy one for fans of Netflix’s Daredevil, which ran from 2015 until 2018 and amassed enough of a cult following that fans have been asking about a possible revival ever since the series (and Marvel’s broader relationship with Netflix) ended ahead of the Disney+ launch. Now, fans are wondering whether Daredevil himself (Charlie Cox) might show up in the series finale for Hawkeye, which airs this week on the streaming platform. Of course, to discuss why in any kind of length, we’re going to have to dig into a few spoilers — not just for Hawkeye, but for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In other words, turn back now if you aren’t all caught up and don’t want to know. From here on out, the assumption will be that you’ve already seen them or been spoiled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One more paragraph, just to give you a little space to turn back.

Okay, so last week on Hawkeye, the suspicions fans had long harbored were proven true, and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the Marvel villain known as the Kingpin, showed up. Before fans even had a chance to wonder whether that meant Netflix’s Daredevil was for-sure canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something else happened: Matt Murdoch made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“We kinda loved that it was this grainy, grainy impression of him and just confirms everyone’s suspicions because there have been lots of theories and that one’s been the outstanding theory about who this was,” explained Bertie, one half of the Hawkeye director duo Bert and Bertie. “It’s Marvel. There’ve been different iterations of how Kingpin was revealed and this is the one that served the story, to hold him back to the very end of five.”

That doesn’t quite answer whether this is the same iteration of Kingpin that fans met on Daredevil, of course. Maybe we’ll get a little more insight on Wednesday? This is part of why fans are hoping that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) might call on Murdoch for help. And since Matt just offered some legal counsel to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the latest Spider-Man movie, and now Clint is facing off with Matt’s arch-nemesis…well, it does feel distinctly possible. Any clues from the directors?

“Tune in on Wednesday for episode six,” Bert and Bertie told MCU Direct.

Set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

New episodes of Hawkeye debut on Wednesdays on Disney+.