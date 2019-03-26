Does Loki Poster Prove Tom Hiddleston Returns For ‘Avengers: Endgame?’

Marvel Studios unveiled the entire lineup of Avengers: Endgame character posters earlier this afternoon and fans were a little surprised to see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as one of the characters to receive a poster. In fact, fans instantly took to social media to speculate that the Asgardian could end up making a comeback in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster. Infinity War watchers will know that Loki had his neck crushed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the opening moments of the last Avengers flick, though the poster seems to suggest otherwise.

Loki was one just a few characters killed on-screen prior to The Decimation, with the others being Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Though it’s been a popular assumption that Gamora and Vision would be resurrected somehow — with another Guardians of the Galaxy film in the works and the latter is an android — Loki’s always been a wild card.

With both Gamora and Vision getting a poster in addition to the God of Mischief, it’s certainly enough to cause speculation on whether Hiddleston will return at least one more time on the silver screen to reprise his fan-favorite role. The actor is already on board to play the character in Loki, a mini-series for Disney+. It’s been long-speculated that Loki was going to be a prequel set sometime before the events of Avengers: Infinity War though it’d certainly be possible to set it in a post-Endgame world if the character is able to somehow make it back to life.

Previous reports suggested that the streaming series would “follow Loki as the trickster and shapeshifter pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.”

Do you think Loki is dead or will he come back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

