Luke Cage Will Not Appear in ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2

For Marvel Comics fans, Iron Fist Danny Rand and “Power Man” Luke Cage are one of comics’ greatest duos as the Heroes for Hire. However, it looks like fans of the Marvel series on Netflix will have to wait a bit longer to see that bond fully realized on television between stars Finn Jones and Mike Colter.

Speaking during a roundtable at the Television Critics Association press tour, Jones confirmed that Colter will not be bringing Luke Cage to the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

“Well, Mike isn’t in Season Two, unfortunately,” Jones said (via Latino-Review). “I wish he was, I love working with Mike. I hope to see more Heroes for Hire in the future. I think it’s a great pairing, I think Heroes For Hire and Daughters of the Dragon is just gold! So hopefully that will happen later on down the line, but right now we’re just focusing on a true Iron Fist story.”

Jones guest-starred in the tenth episode of Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two, “The Main Ingredient,” showing up at Luke’s barber shop to encourage his friend during a moment of darkness. Fans responded to Jones’ Danny Rand with a lot more positivity than most did to the first season of Iron Fist, something that Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker was hoping for.

“I mean, the thing is, I think we just were collectively arrogant enough to think that he was going to be different in our show than anywhere else. And so that’s just kind of what we did, we said, ‘Okay, this works in the comics, we love this character with our main character, let’s just figure out a way to make him cool,’” Coker said during a podcast interview.

“The thing is, is if you’re deeply into kung fu, in terms of like the movie mythos, so much is about philosophy, so much about cool under pressure. And Luke Cage season 2, [Luke] is really angry. So if you have somebody that can focus — the whole thing is [Danny’s] supposed to be able to channel his chi into his hand. So if this guy can do that, then what can he bring to Luke Cage? And by bringing him in at a point in the season when Luke needs it most, they both bring out the best in each other.”

Iron Fist and Luke Cage first teamed up in Marvel’s The Defenders, alongside Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two comes to Netflix on September 7th.

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two is now streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel Netflix series includes Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two, and Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three.