Is Longtime Spider-Man Writer Dan Slott Leaving The Book After Next Event?

It seems Dan Slott‘s time with the wall-crawler he’s become synonymous with is coming to an end.

Slott has been tied to the character for some time now and has ushered him through several high profile storylines. New solicits from Marvel though revealed that the upcoming Go Down Swinging arc will be his final bow with the web head, as the solicit reads “Dan Slott has saved his most harrowing Spider-Man story for last.”

That story will rightfully feature Spider-Man’s greatest nemesis, the Green Goblin, a character that has appeared previously in Slott’s run. Still, it appears he’s saved one big sendoff for the two iconic characters, teasing this as their final battle.

Slott has been guiding Spider-Man’s adventures solo since 2010 but was part of a team of writers brought in to work on Amazing Spider-Man in 2008, which came right after the always divisive One More Day story arc. Since then though Slott has been involved in a number of memorable storylines, including The Gauntlet, Grim Hunt, Big Time, Spider-Island, Spider-Verse, and Dead No More: The Clone Conspiracy.

The most popular yet polarizing storyline Slott masterminded, however, was Superior Spider-Man, which featured a dying Doctor Octopus switching minds with Spider-Man, successfully taking over his body while Peter Parker died in Doc Ock’s. He would the be featured in his own series for 31 issues until Peter Parker took his body back, but Ock managed to pull something off that even the Green Goblin couldn’t manage.

As for what Slott’s next project could be, that’s up in the air, but it will be very different not seeing his name attached to the web-slinger.

Amazing Spider-Man #797 hits stores in March of 2018, and you can find the solicitation details below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #797

GO DOWN SWINGING Part 1

“The Green Goblin is back — and scarier than ever! Dan Slott has saved his most harrowing Spider-Man story for last as he and Stuart Immonen kick off the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN story ten years in the making. Osborn got his crazy back and has a plan that’ll make all his past plans look like child’s play. Peter Parker and the people he loves (ALL of them) are in deep trouble. And who or what is the RED GOBLIN?! The only way Spider-Man survives is to GO DOWN SWINGING!”

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99