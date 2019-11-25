Jack Black Reveals the Marvel Hero and Villain He Wants to Play

Jack Black is currently in the midst of the press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level, which is a follow-up to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, making it the third movie in the franchise since it began back in 1995. Black is one of the many actors returning for the film, and he recently gave an interview with ScreenRant about it. During their chat, Black was asked which character he’d like to play if he was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s what he said:

“No. No one’s coming to mind. Oh, it’d be fun to play like an evil dude, like the Kingpin. Yeah. I don’t know. Maybe the Thing? It’d be rad to be that rock dude from The Fantastic Four,” Black answered.

It’s unlikely we’ll be seeing a new Kingpin any time soon after Vincent D’Onofrio gave a fan-favorite performance in the now-canceled Daredevil series from Netflix, but Marvel is expected to reboot the Fantastic Four again, so Black could very well get his wish.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity. Franchise newcomers include Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.