James Cameron Is Hoping ‘Avengers’ Fatigue Sets in “Pretty Soon”

James Cameron used to make a habit out of conquering box office records. Lately, it’s seemed like he’s found another hobby: talking smack about popular superhero movies.

The Terminator and Avatar director made headlines last year for criticizing Wonder Woman, calling the Patty Jenkins-directed film a “step backward” for female protagonists. Now, he’s taking aim at the Marvel side of the superhero world, saying he’s hoping for the franchise to wear out sooner, rather than later.

While promoting his new docuseries AMC Visionaries: James Cameron‘s Story of Science Fiction, the director spoke to reporters about the state of the sci-fi genre. According to Indiewire, Cameron took this opportunity to say that the Avengers movies have gotten stale.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

So, to recap, Cameron likes the movies but is ready to see something different come from the sci-fi genre. This is all well and good, but it seems as though he might not be taking his own words to heart.

Currently, Cameron is working on rebooting The Terminator, which will be the sixth movie in the franchise, in addition to directing and producing the next four Avatar sequels. He’s ready for “new ideas” while working on nothing but sequels to his previous works.

Cameron was likely prompted by the upcoming release of Avengers: Infinity War, a film that culminates ten years of the same franchise. The movie has been setting presale records left and right, and is set to dominate the box office for multiple weeks. It’s entirely possible that the film could top the record numbers posted by two of Cameron’s movies, Avatar and Titanic.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.