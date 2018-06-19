James Gunn Confirms If ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Takes Place Before Or After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

No group was hit harder in Avengers: Infinity War than the Guardians of the Galaxy, and it seems Vol. 3 will deal directly with those effects.

Recently Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt cast a bit of doubt that the anticipated sequel would be set after Infinity War, suggesting it could end up being a prequel. Director James Gunn recently cleared that up though on social media when a fan asked when the film was set. Gunn said, “It will be after.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That means the Guardians team could look extremely different by the time Guardians Vol. 3 hits theaters. As fans who saw Infinity War know, the first loss came in Thanos killing Gamora so he could obtain the Soul Stone. After he finally collected all the stones he then snapped half the universe out of existence, resulting in the deaths of Drax, Mantis, Star-Lord, and Groot. Nebula and Rocket Raccoon are the only two left from the group that appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as a result.

While we’re sure some of the Guardians will return to the living after Avengers 4, we still don’t know who that will be. Star-Lord is a pretty sure bet, as is Groot, and Dave Bautista recently revealed he is coming back in some way for Vol. 3, though he doesn’t know how yet.

“I got a lot of texts saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re dead, your character is dead,’” Bautista said. “They were really like heartbroken and I was like ‘I’m gonna be in four. I’m gonna be in Guardians 3.’ I don’t know how they’re bringing me back, yeah but somehow I’m going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in Guardians 3, so I have to be back.”

As for Gamora and Mantis, the jury’s still out, but we hope to see them all return someday to the big screen.

Before Guardians Vol. 3 though is Avengers 4, which stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.