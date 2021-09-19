James Gunn Has Great Reaction to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast’s Emotional Response to Script

James Gunn has been busy working with DC, having just released The Suicide Squad around the same time he wrapped production on the HBO Max spin-off series Peacemaker. However, the director’s days with Marvel are far from over. Gunn will be returning to direct the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as well as the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This week, Karen Gillan (Nebula) shared that the third installment is “so emotional” and that she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and there were “floods of tears.” Earlier today, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction to the quote.

“Sounds like @JamesGunn’s final @Guardians of the Galaxy movie is going to be pretty emotional,” @FandomWire tweeted. “Or maybe they just got paper cuts,” Gunn joked. “I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy.” You can check out the tweets below:

Gunn also took to social media earlier this week to show off a stack of storyboards for the upcoming threequel. He also teased that some stars from in the new Guardians. “Sir, will you invite any actor or actress from Suicide Squad for Guardians of Galaxy V3,” one fan asked on Twitter. “That is a distinct possibility,” Gunn replied. Of course, Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who are both in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. The director could just be alluding to their returns (although, Gunn has no plans to resurrect Rooker’s Yondu), but we’re hoping there will be some unexpected cameos on the docket. This wouldn’t be too surprising considering Klementieff made a surprise appearance in The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins production later this year. Last month, Gunn hinted at multiple deaths when Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), and Rocket Racoon (voice of Bradley Cooper) embark on their final adventure as a team.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to be released in 2022. As for Gunn’s DC properties, The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max later this year.