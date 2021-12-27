Morbius Star Jared Leto’s Shirtless 50th Birthday Photo Goes Viral

Jared Leto, who played the DCEU’s Joker and stars in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie , is celebrating his 50th birthday. The rock star/actor is doing so in his typically ostentatious style, sharing a photo of himself sitting shirtless with a piece of rainbow-colored cake in his hand. The photo has since gone viral as Leto’s fans celebrate his 50th birthday along with him. You can see the photo below. As Morbius, Leto is joining Sony’s growing shared universe of films focusing on Spider-Man’s villains. Spider-Man star Tom Holland has said he hopes to face off against Leto’s Morbius at some point.

“That’s tricky. I think the Vulture is going to be in there because he’s my first and that was cool. I think Jake’s [Gyllenhaal, Mysterio] got to be in there because he’s my love. And I think Willem, the fight scenes that we have with Willem are crazy and so scary that it really was awesome to like, explore different kinds of Spider-Man action,” Holland said while discussing his favorite Spider-Man villains. “I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool. And it’s more scary, that film. I think it could be quite a cool thing… Spider-Man versus a vampire.”

Leto has teased that such a crossover could happen, given the introduction of the multiverse. “If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened,” Leto said in his video address. “There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.”

In Morbius, “One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Daniel Espinosa directs Morbius from a screenplay written by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, based on the Marvel Comics character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane in 1971. Morbius stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster are producing.

What do you think of Leto’s photo? Are you looking forward to Morbius? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Morbius opens in theaters on January 28th.