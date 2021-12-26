Sink your teeth into the runtime of Morbius. After the shorter Venom: Let There Be Carnage (1 hour and 37 minutes) and the longer Spider-Man: No Way Home (2 hours and 28 minutes), the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spinoff about living vampire Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is taking flight at just under two hours. Tickets aren’t yet on sale for Morbius — playing exclusively in movie theaters on January 28 — but the official rating and runtime have been revealed by theater chain Cinemark.

According to a movie listing on Cinemark, the running time of Morbius is 1 hour and 48 minutes. The movie bringing to life a “new Marvel legend” is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the home world of Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius is part of what Leto calls “an exciting role in an expanding universe.” Transformed into a living vampire after using an experimental science to cure his lifelong blood disease, Dr. Morbius is “a pretty complex character,” the Suicide Squad star previously told IGN of his jump to the Spider-Man universe.

“This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life,” Leto said. “He’s a guy who’s born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he’s afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose.”

Now a toothy anti-hero with a bloodlust compelling him to prey upon criminals he deems unworthy of life, Morbius is now part of a wide-open Multiverse that includes sinister supervillains like the Vulture (Michael Keaton). See the official synopsis below.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony’s Morbius opens exclusively in movie theaters on January 28.