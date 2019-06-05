James Holzhauer Laments His Jeopardy Loss With Hilarious X-Men Meme

Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer caught all kinds of attention on Monday when his 32-game winning streak on the show came to a surprising end. If Holzhauer’s Twitter account is any indication, he’s at least able to laugh at the whole ordeal. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his “current mood”, with a meme mashing up his Jeopardy career with an iconic X-Men meme.

The photo, which you can check out above, superimposes Holzhauer’s face onto Wolverine, as he longingly gazes at a framed Jeopardy board. The so-called “Wolverine Crush” meme originated from the fifth episode of X-Men: The Animated Series and has taken on a life of its own in the years since.

This is just the latest pop culture-themed joke that has been made about Holzhauer’s loss, after fellow Jeopardy champ Ken Jennings used an Avengers: Infinity War screenshot to signify his successor’s reign. Holzhauer even got in on the fun yesterday, changing his Twitter icon to a shot of Weird Al from his “I Lost at Jeopardy” music video.

Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler who is originally from the Chicago suburbs, did quite a number on the previous Jeopardy records, which have been in place by Ken Jennings for fifteen years. Holzhauer’s daily earnings went as high as $77,000, significantly outgrossing Jennings’ daily average of $33,000. According to The New York Times, Holzhauer’s streak ended just $58,484 shy of Jennings’ overall record of $2.52 million. Holzhauer did complete his feat in a significantly shorter period of time, though, compared to Jennings’ 74-day reign. Even with all of these contentious records between them, the two men have been joking around on Twitter for the past few days, which makes this comparison to Thanos not that surprising.

Holzhauer’s loss came at the hands of Emma Boettcher, a Chicago-area librarian who ended up beating him by more than $20,000. Ironically, because the series tapes well in advance of its airdates, Holzhauer’s streak had not yet become public knowledge when Boettcher went into the taping…so it was not long before she had to beat him that she even knew who he was and how dominant he had been.

“It was weird to be a daily watcher of Jeopardy! and somehow there’s this phenomenon that I’d never heard of,” Boettcher said.

Boettcher won $46,801, which she plans to use to pay off student loans and give back to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Information and Library Science — where she wrote her master’s paper on predicting the difficulty of trivia questions using Jeopardy! clues.

What do you think of Holzhauer’s X-Men-themed take on his Jeopardy loss? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!