Defenders Series Jessica Jones ARTFX+ Statue Preview Released

Are you growing impatient waiting for the release of Jessica Jones‘ second season? If that’s the case, you might want to add this awesome new statue from Kotobukiya to your collection.

The collectible company recently debuted their Jessica Jones ARTFX+ Statue, which is part of their The Defenders series. The 7-inch tall statue shows a comic incarnation of Jessica in her typical leather jacket and jeans ensemble, standing in a fighting stance. You can check out photos of the statue in our gallery below.

“The time for investigation is over and Jessica Jones stands ready to take down any creep or villain who threatens her city! Remembering her former glory days as an Avenger the private eye takes a tough stance in the face of evil, turned to the side to present a smaller target and holding her fists clenched tight.

She wears her usual casual work attire with black and white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a white shirt, and a navy blue jacket. Her pose accentuates her athletic physique and captures the power she holds within her, while the fluttering of her long brown hair adds a unique hint of motion to the presentation. Meanwhile, the Defender stares down the punks before her with a look of disdain and determination, her pursed lips decorated with vibrant red lipstick.

Sculpted by Junnosuke Abe (RESTORE), the master behind all of the Marvel ARTFX+ releases, Jessica Jones stands just over 7 inches tall (1/10th scale) with magnets in her feet providing perfect stability on the included display base. Add this smart and tough private investigator to your Defenders lineup and watch out for the last member, Iron Fist, coming soon!”

If you want to add this Jessica Jones ARTFX+ statue to your collection, it is currently available for preorder on Kotobukiya‘s website, and will cost you $69.99. The statue will ship out in late July, giving you plenty of time to binge Jessica Jones again and again.