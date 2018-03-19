‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2’s Biggest Deaths and Twists

The second season of Marvel Television and Netflix‘s Jessica Jones is finally here, picking audiences back up with the hard-drinking heroine’s life both after her execution of Kilgrave in Season 1 and her team up with Luke Cage, Matt Murdock, and Danny Rand in The Defenders.

But while no one expected Jessica’s (Krysten Ritter) life to quiet down and settle into something “normal”, the newest season of Jessica Jones still had its fair share of surprise twists, shocking deaths, and unexpected moments. While there were some moments fans had been anticipating since the announcement of the show’s sophomore season — including the return of David Tennant as Kilgrave — some of the fine details were a big surprise for fans.

Want to know the most shocking deaths and twists in Jessica Jones‘ second season? We’ve rounded them up here for you but be warned: there are MAJOR SPOILERS for Jessica Jones Season 2 beyond this point. Read on only if you really want to know!

The Whizzer

The second season of Jessica Jones introduced a new speedster to comic book television — the Marvel superhero known as The Whizzer.

On Jessica Jones, The Whizzer is Robert Coleman (Jay Klaitz), a terrified man who comes off as being a little bit unstable when he shows up at Jessica’s Alias Investigations asking for her help as he believes that a “monster” is following him and trying to kill him. The character is a clever Easter egg, a nod to the comic book character who first appeared in USA Comics #1 all the way back in 1941, but while Jessica Jones takes a different path with its version of the speedster by making him another victim of IGH that differing path doesn’t have the best fate.

After being brushed off by Jessica, The Whizzer continues to come back and seek her aid. Just as Jessica starts to realize that the poor guy isn’t nuts, she scares him and he runs away from her only to die in brutal “construction accident” right before her very eyes.

Will Simpson

Here’s a surprise that is actually several surprises in one.

During the first season of Jessica Jones, Will Simpson (Wil Traval) is a police sergeant and former Special Ops soldier sent by Kilgrave (David Tennant) to kill Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor). He doesn’t actually kill Trish and Jessica saves him from Kilgrave’s control leading to Simpson entering a relationship with Trish. It ends up all going very badly when, after his attempt to kill Kilgrave fails, Simpson uses experimental pills to enhance himself. They end up making him crazy and before the season ends, Simpson and Trish break up and Simpson is taken away IGH. Many fans thought that, if Simpson appeared in Season 2, he would return as the super villain Nuke, but that surprisingly did not end up the case.

Instead, Simpson returned with an ability-enhancing inhaler to protect Trish from the mysterious killer murdering anyone who might expose IGH. However, when the killer does show up it turns out Trish isn’t the target. The mysterious killer instead snaps Simpsons neck, killing the character off early in the season.

Dr. Karl Malus

In Season 2 Jessica manages to track down the doctor responsible for the horrific experiments that gave her her super powers, Dr. Karl Malus (Callum Keith Rennie), but the discovery comes with a lot of surprises of its own only to have a stunning and somewhat disappointing end.

The biggest surprise connected to Dr. Karl is that Jessica isn’t the only member of the Jones family he “saved”. Thanks to the bad doctor’s experimentation, Jessica’s mother, Alissa (Janet McTeer) also survived and ended up with immense powers of her own. Unfortunately, those experiments also left her violently insane. But the surprises don’t stop there. Trish actively seeks out Dr. Karl later in the season (we’ll get to that a bit more in a bit) but when Jessica catches up with him, Dr. Karl chooses to blow up his lab and kill himself rather than let Jessica get her hands on him.

Alisa Jones

Possibly the biggest stunner of Season 2 is the reveal that Jessica’s mother, Alisa, also survived the car accident that killed the rest of their family and even more than that, Alisa Jones was also subjected to the horrifying experiments by IGH. Alisa, like Jessica, has also developed super powers as a result of the experiments, but unlike Jessica, Alisa has been driven violently insane by them. Alisa turns out to be the “monster” killing anyone who might possibly expose IGH — something Dr. Karl had more than a small hand in.

However, Jessica and Alisa end up on the run, headed for the Canadian border and while it’s not a good situation Jessica isn’t prepared to leave her mother now that she’s finally gotten her back despite the fact that it’s a dangerous situation. Ultimately, Trish ends up killing Alisa, ending the tortured woman’s life for good.

Trish and Jessica’s Friendship

As one might guess, Trish killing Jessica’s mother has some significant consequences. Specifically, it spells the end of Trish and Jessica’s friendship. Despite Jessica being able to understand why Trish did what she did — Alisa had clearly crossed the line of no return — Jessica is no longer able to look at her sister/friend without also seeing the woman who murdered her mother, ending the close relationship between the two women potentially forever.

Trish’s pursuit of powers

Remember how we mentioned that Dr. Karl blew himself and his lab up? He wasn’t just chilling in his lab. Trish had pursued Dr. Karl, took him to an abandoned IGH facility, and asked the bad doctor to perform his experiments on her to give her super powers. It’s when Jessica shows up that the end comes for Dr. Karl.

All season, Trish was shown looking for ways to be special. Her pursuit of IGH, her use of Simpsons’ ability-enhancing inhaler, even her breaking up with her boyfriend were all steps along that path. But Trish finally crosses the line when she has Dr. Karl experiment on her. The procedure almost kills her, and Jessica saves her life by interrupting it. Dr. Karl blows himself up, and it looks like Trish’s last chance to be “extraordinary” are gone.

However, near the end of the season final it’s revealed that Trish might just have gotten her powers after all when she’s seen exhibiting catlike reflexes in a possible Hellcat tease.

Kilgrave’s “return”

While fans of Jessica Jones knew that they’d be seeing Kilgrave again in Season 2 thanks to on-set photos, it’s how Kilgrave returns that is the twist.

When Jessica has her mother, Alisa, locked into a local prison instead of being sent to “The Raft,” Alisa ends up suffering abuse at the hands of a guard who enjoys torturing inmates. Jessica ends up killing the guard instead. The act of killing the guard causes Jessica’s trauma over the others she’s killed — specifically Luke Cage’s wife Reva and Kilgrave — to manifest itself as a hallucination of Kilgrave. This imagined Kilgrave is something of a demented shoulder angel/demon situation, whispering horrible things in Jessica’s ear. Jessica is eventually able to overcome the Kilgrave of her own creation, freeing herself before the situation escalates and owning who she really is.

Jessica Jones season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

