‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed

With less than a week left until the premiere, Netflix has released the episode titles for Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two.

Jessica Jones Season Two was written and directed entirely by women. In keeping with that spirit, Netflix and Marvel hired some of the best women artists in comics to illustrate pulp novel style cover for each episode.

The episode titles are:

aka Start at the Beginning aka Freak Accident aka Sole Survivor aka God Help the Hobo aka The Octopus aka Facetime aka I Want Your Cray Cray aka Ain’t We Got Fun aka Shark in the Bathtub, Monster in the Bed aka Pork Chop aka Three Lives and Counting aka Pray For My Patsy aka Playland

You can check out all fo the episodic cover art in the attached gallery or in the video above.

In his review of the first five episodes, ComicBook.com Kofi Outlaw said that Jessica Jones moves at a slow pace, but is carried by the strong supporting cast that surrounds lead actor Krysten Ritter:

“Jessica Jones also has what is arguably the strongest bench of supporting characters for any Marvel Netflix show, and in season 2, characters like Malcolm (Eka Darville), Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), and Jerri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) all get more dimension, depth, and backstory. Unlike the rapid-fire surprise twists of season 1, this new chapter of Jessica Jones prefers to openly hang an air of danger over its principal characters, right from the onset. There’s a feeling in season 2 that at any moment, a mental or emotional backslide could drag any one of the characters (or all of them) into dark internal places that are as perilous as any external threat. To call this second season an ensemble “character piece” would be an understatement, as “character” is the big thematic focus of season 2. Unlike so many other Marvel Netflix series, these supporting character storylines thankfully avoid being empty filler: each of them weaves threads that tie back directly into Jessica’s story, and each have the potential to pay off in big twists during the back-half of the season.”

Jessica Jones Season Two arrives on Netflix on March 9th.