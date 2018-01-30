‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2: New Photos Released

Netflix and Marvel Television have released a batch of new photos from the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

The images feature Krysten Ritter returning to her role as the titular super-strong private investigator. There are also shots of supporting cast members Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Eka Darville as Malcolm, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeryn Hogarth.

Another photo was recently revealed via Empire, accompanied by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg’s tease that Jessica Jones Season Two will dig even deeper into the reluctant heroine’s past.

“We’re always digging deeper into Jessica’s character and this season we’re peeling back even more layers, revealing more about the experiences that have shaped her present-day life,” Rosenberg said.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones was renewed in January 2016 for a 13-episode second season. Production began in April 2017, filming back-to-back with Marvel’s The Defenders. Filming wrapped in September.

Ritter has stated that the intense filming schedule for Defenders and Jessica Jones put her out of touch with popular culture.

“Just to give a stupid reference point, I finally heard Beyonce’s Lemonade this summer,” Ritter said. “I brought this boom box to the set, blasting ‘Formation’ and said, ‘have you guys heard this??’ And Rachael [Taylor, who plays Trish Walker] was like, ‘oh poor Krysten, she works so much she didn’t even know about Lemonade.’”

Jessica has been uncomfortable with being labeled a hero. That’s understandable considering how her first attempts at heroism ended with her in Kilgrave’s thrall. Jessica Jones Season Two will follow the events of Marvel’s The Defenders. It is possible that Jones’ team-up with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist has changed her perspective.

David Tennant will guest star in Jessica Jones Season Two, reprising his role as Kilgrave. Considering how Kilgrave’s story ended in season one, it should be interesting to see how his return works out.

The trailer for Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two suggests that the story will deal heavily with the origin of Jessica’s powers.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two premieres on Netflix on March 8, 2018. The latest Marvel Netflix series, Marvel’s The Punisher, is now streaming. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is expected to be followed by Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two and Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, and Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two in 2019.