New ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Poster Released

After dropping a brand new trailer for Netflix‘s first superhero series of the year, fans are starting to learn more about the second season of Jessica Jones.

Marvel Television followed up the trailer by releasing a brand new poster, featuring the titular private detective in all of her drunken splendor. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the events of the first season and the superpowered team-up series The Defenders, it seems like Jessica is still worse for wear. Don’t expect her life to get any peachier, either.

The new season of Jessica Jones look to dive headfirst into the mystery of how the vigilante’s family were killed and why she got her powers. The trailer indicates that a killer is on the loose, revealing a rival who may-or-may-not be the villain, and even teases the return of the dead Kilgrave.

Alongside the trailer and poster, Netflix and Marvel Television also unveiled the official synopsis for the series, which indicates a brand new mystery will force Jessica to find out more about her own past.

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is joined by an incredible returning cast that includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Danville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

The first season of Jessica Jones was a refreshing surprise among the plethora of superhero series, particularly because of Ritter’s portrayal of the title character. Her smarmy and drunken exploits made for a great focus of a flawed character who still attempted to do the right thing, despite her many issues.

Many members of the supporting cast return to aid (or hinder) Jessica in her investigation, and it looks like Taylor’s Trish Walker will get further in her journey toward becoming the hero known as Hellcat.

Jessica Jones currently holds an 85.90 on ComicBook.com’s Composite Rankings, placing it in the #7 spot. The show also holds a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s User Rankings, placing it in the #7 spot there as well.

Jessica Jones Season 2 is slated to hit Netflix on March 8.