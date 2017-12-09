The Internet Reacts to the ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Trailer

Christmas came early for fans of Marvel’s hard-drinking private eye. The trailer for Season Two of Netflix’s Jessica Jones dropped today and that wasn’t the only bit of news. We now know the new season will premiere on March 8, 2018.

While the trailer for Season two features Krysten Ritter’s Jessica working on a new case and plagued by the same problems — you can check out that trailer above, by the way — it seems that Jessica’s not the only one who can’t get it together. While Jessica’s struggling even in the absence of Kilgrave or the Hand to bother her, fans are losing it with excitement at this first look at the complicated heroine. In fact, they’re so excited they’ve taken to Twitter with their reactions to the trailer, the release date, and the drop of an iconic Marvel Comics line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a round up of some of our favorite tweets about the Jessica Jones Season Two trailer.

I’M SO READY FOR THIS. COME ON MARCH 8TH! pic.twitter.com/C0yvT6La1R — Ashley (@msashmyles) December 9, 2017

WITH GREAT POWER COMES GREAT RESPONSIBILITY 😂😩 — Manav (@ManavTheWanted) December 9, 2017

”with great power comes great responsibility” pic.twitter.com/IRp83qvTEm — lucas loves bibes (@kaineparkwr) December 9, 2017

Jessica Jones right after Black Panther. I’m okay with That! — Raymond X (@PeaceLoveComics) December 9, 2017

DUDE IT’S BEEN 84 YEARS! FINALLY — tatiana • Pinned tweet (@KatiesDebnam) December 9, 2017

Jessica Jones season two premiers on March 8, 2018 on Netflix.