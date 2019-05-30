Jessica Jones Star Eka Darville Teases Character’s Mysterious, Dark Turn in Season 3

As the second season of Jessica Jones progressed, Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) underwent some of the biggest character development of anyone we’ve seen on the show. From drug addict to private investigator, Ducasse appeared to be on the straight and narrow towards the end of the season as he managed to find a career job with one Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Ann Moss). Darville spoke with ComicBook.com to chat about the third and final season of Jessica Jones and the actor teased a mysteriously dark arc for his character heading into the latest batch of episodes.

“I mean in a huge way,” Darville says on how much his fractured relationship impacts Malcolm moving forward. “Where we find it in season three he’s a full-time investigator with Jeri Hogarth and her new firm and goes after some very morally and ethically questionable things.”

Darville made sure to point that he feels Ducasse’s growth is a natural progression, saying that after being walked on for an extended amount of time, he’s ready to grab the bull by the horns.

“He was kind of getting walked all over at so many different points and for him it’s really kind of drawing a line in the sand around self-respect and what he’s willing to do in order to get respect,” reflects the actor. “Whether it’s from Jessica or Jeri or from his new girlfriend or from the world at large.”

“It’s very fun to play, it’s very different again from anywhere that we’ve been with Malcolm and yeah, I’m grateful for the whole experience.”

39 episodes later will not only mark the end of Jessica Jones, but the end of the entire slate of shows co-opted by Netflix and Marvel Television. While the immediate future doesn’t look entirely bright for Jessica (Krysten Ritter), Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and company, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb has previously teased the characters may have futures elsewhere.

Jessica Jones Season Three is set for release on June 14th. The first two seasons of the show are now available for streaming on Netflix.