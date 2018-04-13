‘Jessica Jones’ Renewed for Season 3

It looks like Jessica Jones‘ fight isn’t over just yet.

The fan-favorite Netflix series has reportedly been renewed for a third season, according to Deadline. This news comes a little over a month after the Marvel show’s sophomore season debuted and earned plenty of positive buzz from fans and critics alike.

For many, a Season Three renewal for the series seemed like a given, considering the success that Jessica has had thus far. The series’ first season ended up earning a Peabody Award, Hugo Award, and a Creative Arts Emmy. Love for the character continued into last year’s Defenders miniseries, and has certainly carried over into Season Two as well.

“I love playing Jessica Jones so much, and it’s such a great part,” Kristen Ritter, who plays the series’ title character, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s like an embarrassment of riches. I get to do drama and be vulnerable and do scenes with amazing scene partners, and she’s funny, and I do action sequences. I mean, it’s just the best role ever. And Season One was so exciting that for Season Two I just wanted to throw my whole self into the role and go even deeper and learn more about Jessica.”

“So, I mean, it’s such a privilege to get to be on the show,” Ritter continued. “In addition to it being a great part, I love the people I work with. When you’re on a long-running series and you work with the same crew and the same cast, they become so close to you, so this is just … I was so excited to do the work, to get in there and roll up my sleeves, and sink my teeth in, but also spend time with these people that I’ve grown to love so much.”

While there’s no telling exactly when the third season of Jessica Jones will air, viewers can expect plenty of new Marvel television in the meantime. The second season of Luke Cage will debut on June 22nd, followed by a third season of Daredevil and second seasons of both Iron Fist and The Punisher.

Are you excited to see Jessica Jones back for another season? Let us know in the comments below.