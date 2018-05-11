‘Jessica Jones’ Season 3 Casting Breakdowns Surface Online

Just under a month ago, Netflix confirmed it had ordered a third season to Jessica Jones. Now that the shows is gearing up pre-production, casting breakdowns for characters involved in the fan-favorite show have surfaced online.

According to That Hashtag Show, the show is currently casting two men and two women who will be series regulars in the upcoming season.

The full breakdowns are as follows:

[ELLIOTT]Mid 30s-early 40s, male, open ethnicity. Must be over 5’11. A charismatic gambler and alcoholic. Attractive, quick-witted and dry. His edgy charm comes through even in the direst circumstances. SERIES REGULAR – ONE YEAR DEAL

[COLLINS]30-50, male, open ethnicity. He is physically spry, extremely intelligent and meticulous. Driven by a pathological need to feel superior. SERIES REGULAR – ONE YEAR DEAL

[KEIRA]48-52, female, please submit African American, Latina, Asian, Native American, etc. A bohemian cellist and music professor. Intelligent, wry and sexy. Self possessed and able to weather any storm. SERIES REGULAR – POSSIBLE TWO YEAR DEAL

[ZELDA]27-31, female, African American, strong, smart and driven. A rising star in her profession with the ambition and talent to propel her to the top one day. She’s earthy, beautiful, supportive and fiercely protective of those she loves. SERIES REGULAR – MULTI-YEAR DEAL

The one thing to remember every time these casting breakdowns surface is that production teams typically insert a codename instead of the character’s actual name. In an example, the season two casting breakdowns teased characters named Dr. Kirby, Presley, Oliver, and Ingrid. Those characters turned out to be Dr. Karl Malus, Pryce Chang, Oscar, and Inez, respectively.

“I love playing Jessica Jones so much, and it’s such a great part,” Kristen Ritter, who plays the series’ title character, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s like an embarrassment of riches. I get to do drama and be vulnerable and do scenes with amazing scene partners, and she’s funny, and I do action sequences. I mean, it’s just the best role ever. And Season One was so exciting that for Season Two I just wanted to throw my whole self into the role and go even deeper and learn more about Jessica.”

“So, I mean, it’s such a privilege to get to be on the show,” Ritter continued. “In addition to it being a great part, I love the people I work with. When you’re on a long-running series and you work with the same crew and the same cast, they become so close to you, so this is just … I was so excited to do the work, to get in there and roll up my sleeves, and sink my teeth in, but also spend time with these people that I’ve grown to love so much.”

