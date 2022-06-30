Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Shares Disney+ Fan Art

Back in March, there was a big shift for Marvel shows as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders left their original home on Netflix for Disney+ alongside ABC's Agents of SHIELD. Since then, there's been a lot of speculation about the return of some of the Netflix characters, especially now that Vincent D'Onofrio made his return as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox came back as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was also announced in May that a new Daredevil series starring Cox is in the works for Disney+. Soon after the announcement, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter shared a photo with Luke Cage star Mike Colter which led to fans hoping more Defenders would be returning to the small screen. Today, Ritter shared some Jessica Jones fan art that makes us think the star is still hoping for a Disney+ return.

"Hey hey JJ – 🎨 @freyabettsart 😈💪🏻 @marvelsjessicajones @marvel @disneyplus," Ritter wrote. You can check out the art below:

After the Marvel shows left Netflix on March 1st, Jessica Jones began to trend on Twitter. As fans wait to see what Marvel will do with the character, Ritter has said she's open to making a return.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter previously told ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she continued. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

As for Cox's appearance in No Way Home, Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently spoke with Marvel.com about the many actors that popped up in the threequel, During the interview, Holland called working with Cox "awesome."

"We had so much fun working with Charlie. It's really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has no real Super Hero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome," Holland shared. Zendaya added, "I didn't get to be there... I was there for the behind-the-scenes watching you guys. But I didn't get to be in it." Holland concluded, "But it was great. I loved working with Charlie."

Would you like to see Ritter return as Jessica Jones? Tell us in the comments!

Jessica Jones is now streaming on Disney+.