Jessica Jones Trends As Series Leaves Netflix

In a matter of hours, Netflix officially loses the license to Marvel’s DefendersVerse of shows. While Disney still has yet to reveal where the shows will end up within the United States—they’re going to Disney+ in some international markets—fans can’t help but reminisce about the shows at hand. So much so, Jessica Jones has started to trend on the eve of the show’s Netflix removal.

As fans wait to see where the Netflix show will end up, Krysten Ritter has said she’s prepared to make a return as the beloved character.

“I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her,” Ritter previously told ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely. “If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled.”

“I’m always down to do it again,” she continued. “It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character.”

