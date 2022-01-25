Jessica Jones Trends Amidst MCU Recasting Rumors

Monday, someone on the internet—an insider that’s previously leaked semi-accurate information—suggested some characters from Marvel Television’s umbrella of shows would be recast when they reenter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the norm with such rumors, fans began to quickly speculate what characters would be recast and one quickly started to trend, but not for the reason you think. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) trended much of Monday evening as fans begged Marvel Studios to not recast the fan-favorite character.

For what it’s worth, Ritter herself is ready to get back into the role. She told ComicBook.com last fall she’s ready to take the leather jacket off the hanger in her closet and don it once again.

“I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her,” Ritter told us. “If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled.”

“I’m always down to do it again,” she continued. “It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character.”

https://twitter.com/dan_sanabria/status/1485839877719662594?s=20

Jessica Jones in my favourite of the Netflix shows, the SMILE scene is one of the most satisfying things I've ever seen like yeah I wish that was me — paola⁷ 💜 playlist provider (@moons_personas) January 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/StraderZane/status/1485755877474852866?s=20

If they recast Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage ima be pissed https://t.co/sTtnwaSVHC — Lu (@vibesbyluxury) January 25, 2022

If they recast Jessica Jones I'm canceling Disney+ — Hailey from Canada (@giftedpink) January 25, 2022

if they recast jessica jones…. https://t.co/6hMat8mtNI — George (@numbtheflame) January 24, 2022

All three seasons of Jessica Jones are currently streaming on Netflix.

