Thanos Creator Redesigns Adam Warlock

Jim Starlin’s much-anticipated graphic novel Thanos: The Infinity Conflict finally dropped earlier this week and with it, the iconic comic creator introduced a fresh new look for protagonist Adam Warlock.

WARNING: Minor spoilers ahead for Thanos: The Infinity Conflict. Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the graphic novel.

Readers only have to read a few pages in before they’re introduced Warlock’s new looks, which happens to be a combination of both modern and classic looks. While Adam Warlock’s most recent costumes have been primarily red and black, his look in The Infinity Conflict reintroduces gold into the getup.

Starlin — along with artist Alan Davis — must have been working on this particular graphic novel for a few years as it appears to take place before the character’s latest redesign when he was brought back Earth-616 in Gerry Duggan’s recent All-New Guardians of the Galaxy run.

In fact, the uniform Warlock ditches on the floor in the background of The Infinity Conflict is that black and red suit he wore during Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning’s iconic run on Guardians of the Galaxy in the mid-2000s.

Starlin — creator of heavy hitters such as Thanos, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Mentor, and Eros — has focused on providing content to Marvel via graphic novels rather than ongoing series of late. After an initial trilogy of graphic novels featuring the Mad Titan, a second trilogy was announced.

The second trilogy kicked off earlier this year with Thanos: The Infinity Siblings, making The Infinity Conflict second of three books — and it’s unclear whether or not the trilogy will be finished as Starlin has said he’s cut ties with Marvel Comics.

“Just to set the record straight, Marvel Comics didn’t pull me off any books, they just made it clear they weren’t interested in using me on any of the tie-in series to the movies or regular series,” Starlin wrote. “Even though I lobbied heavily to write the Thanos on-going that task was twice given to other writers, which is Marvel Editorial’s right to do.”

Starlin went on to explain how the storyline he pitched was awfully similar to the current ongoing Thanos title by Jeff Lemire, Donny Cates, and company.

“What I objected to and what will keep me from doing any further work for Marvel Editorial was Tom Brevoort approving a plot for the current on-going series, which was pretty much the same as the Thanos story arc in the graphic novel trilogy Alan Davis and I have been working on for Tom for close to the past year,” Starlin explained. “He had 200 pages of script and 100 pages of pencils on this project when he gave the green light to a strikingly similar plot. The on-going will be in print before the graphic novel trilogy. TO avoid spoiling anyone’s enjoyment of these two stories I will not be summarizing the striking similarities.”