Jimmy Kimmel Calls out Avengers: Endgame for Not Having Post Credits Scene

Avengers: Endgame fever hit just about everyone, including late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. As he revealed on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel had an eventual night taking in both Game of Thrones’ latest episode and a viewing of Endgame, making for a night that most would lose their minds over. Kimmel did too, though he did take issue with that whole after credits scene in Endgame, or more accurately, the lack of one.

“I had quite a night last night,” Kimmel said. “So last night I went to see Game of Thrones at the movie theater across the street. They had a screening at the Chinese Theater and then I left the theater and then I went back into the theater to see Avengers: Endgame, both in the same theater. It was such a nerd night I almost beat myself up. I gave myself a swirlie and a wedgie afterward. But it was worth it because they were both great.”

While he enjoyed Endgame, there was something missing, and he wasn’t the only one bummed about it.

“By the way, the movie was 3 hours long without an end credits scene,” Kimmel said. “I went to a late movie, the movie ended at 1 am. 1 am I’m sitting there waiting through all the credits with a bunch of other disappointed idiots. Some of them may still be in the theater waiting for the end credits. I did love the movie but they still didn’t answer the biggest question, which was where did the Hulk find glasses that fit his head?”

For those who stayed after the credits, you were rewarded with the sound of a hammer hitting iron, an ode to Iron Man from the Russo Brothers. That’s a nice touch though not exactly the thing you wait around a ton of credits for, so we can see how some were disappointed.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

