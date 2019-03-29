Joe Russo Reveals His Future With Marvel Studios After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

From Iron Man to The Avengers to Captain America: Civil War, fans have followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last decade. Watching the Infinity Saga unfold has captivated audiences who saw the rise and fall of characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have charted the journey over the course of four movies, and that story will end when Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters. But while this is the end of their story, Joe is not shutting down the chance that they’ll return.

“The door is always open. Everyone at Marvel is like family to us,” Joe Russo told Box Office Pro. “We grew up reading comic books, and these stories are incredibly open to us. Anything that moved you as a child or spoke to you as a child has an emotional resonance you carry with you your entire life. It’s very hard to find a story that can speak to you the same way it did when you were younger.”

The director previously spoke with Business Insider about he and Anthony Russo’s involvement with the franchise, expressing that they’re willing to continue under the right circumstances.

“We love Marvel, we’ve had an incredible experience with them,” Joe Russo said. “It’s why we’ve made four movies in six years with them. They’re like family to us. I think they do a great job of separating “church and state,” where we’re focused on the projects we’re focused on, and someone else will focus on those other projects. We’d work with them in any capacity moving forward, and we value as much as anything in our work life the quality of the people we’re around and quality of the life that we have when we’re working with those people, and that’s A++ when you’re working with Marvel.”

It remains to be seen how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue after these events, but we’ll get some clues when the next film hits theaters next month.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

