Marvel Fans Want John Krasinski to Direct Fantastic Four
John Krasinski has been a fan-favorite casting choice for years when it comes to the eventual Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the Fantastic Four. Krasinski has been at the root of countless pieces of Reed Richards fan art and now, fans are wanting him to lead Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four picture both in front and behind the camera. Last week, Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts left the director's chair in an attempt to get a break from the world of superhero cinema. Marvel Studios has yet to announce the project's next director, and fans surely hope it'll end up being Krasinski, an actor who's increasingly stepped behind the camera as of late.
For what it's worth, Krasinski previously told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian he'd totally be down to direct a Marvel flick.
"Wow, that's a cool idea," Krasinski replied. "It's so interesting because I'm such a huge fan of Marvel. I think they do their own... They have such a great formula. Yeah, I'd jump in there. In Kevin [Feige] I trust. That dude is not only the most talented guy, but the nicest guy. Yeah, whatever he wants, we'd discuss it."
I have no inside info whatsoever, but based on my conversation with John Krasinski in 2020–
I would bet all my money that this man will be directing Fantastic Four pic.twitter.com/YIMxVvRHwd— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) May 1, 2022
I would bet anything John Krasinski will play Mr.Fantastic and will direct The Fantastic Four— Dale (@DaleARoyer) May 2, 2022
Why not just get @johnkrasinski to direct F4.— the MattMan💜 (@kidApokalypz) May 2, 2022
@johnkrasinski to direct Fantastic Four! I said what I said!— Oscar Enamorado Jr (@XeroxRomeo) May 2, 2022
I would love to see @johnkrasinski to direct the ‘Fantastic 4’ https://t.co/iaQ0sm0dfi— Spider-Man (@spiderman0801) May 2, 2022
I just realized, it might be possible the real reason why Jon Watts stepped down from Fantastic 4 was because Kevin Feige actually got John Krasinski down to direct the movie. I’m telling you, Kevin is going to give Jon Watts a film of his choosing because he’s a great director.— ItzPerka (@ItzPerka) May 2, 2022
I Want to Believe
John Campea’s theory that Kevin Feige got Jon Watts to drop out of directing FANTASTIC FOUR so that John Krasinski could star in and direct the film is probably just a fantasy. But… pic.twitter.com/KpC8nRxCzb— Otis Frampton 💬 (@otisframpton) May 2, 2022
Marvel's Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.
