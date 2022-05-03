Marvel Fans Want John Krasinski to Direct Fantastic Four

John Krasinski has been a fan-favorite casting choice for years when it comes to the eventual Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the Fantastic Four. Krasinski has been at the root of countless pieces of Reed Richards fan art and now, fans are wanting him to lead Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four picture both in front and behind the camera. Last week, Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts left the director's chair in an attempt to get a break from the world of superhero cinema. Marvel Studios has yet to announce the project's next director, and fans surely hope it'll end up being Krasinski, an actor who's increasingly stepped behind the camera as of late.

For what it's worth, Krasinski previously told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian he'd totally be down to direct a Marvel flick.

"Wow, that's a cool idea," Krasinski replied. "It's so interesting because I'm such a huge fan of Marvel. I think they do their own... They have such a great formula. Yeah, I'd jump in there. In Kevin [Feige] I trust. That dude is not only the most talented guy, but the nicest guy. Yeah, whatever he wants, we'd discuss it."

