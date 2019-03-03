John Mulaney, Voice of Spider-Ham in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ Is Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight

One of the stars of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is returning to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Plaza!

Tonight, Spider-Ham voice actor John Mulaney returns to Saturday Night Live as a host, heading back after his decade-stint as a writer on the series. The comedian will run the show while Thomas Rhett joins in as the musical guest.

Mulaney will likely be riding high after the victory of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the Academy Awards, where it took home the Oscar of Best Animated Feature.

It’s amazing that the movie ever happened, as producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller made it clear that they wouldn’t be involved unless the focus shifted from Peter Parker, which is why they were intent on telling the story of Miles Morales.

“At that time, Miles was easily the most exciting character in the Marvel Universe. Oddly enough, around the same time, I went to the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York City — and love it or hate it — all his art is about other people’s work,” Lord said in the Art of the Movie book. “It made me like, ‘We could perhaps create a post-modern Spider-Man.’ So, we leaned into this idea of a post-modern Spider-Man in this environment that has multiple spider-people from all of the comics.”

The producers relished in the opportunity to explore new territory in the Spider-Man mythos.

“His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that,” Lord said. “It’s a totally revolutionary style of animation… and it was too big of an opportunity for us to pass up.”

Co-producer Chris Miller said Miles is “really unique character,” which gave them an opportunity to tell a different story in the Spider-Man franchise.

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture. He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old,” Miller said. “All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens. “

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on digital HD.

