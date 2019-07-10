John Wick Writer Joins Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney+ Series

As Marvel Studios prepares for its future on the Disney+ streaming service, one of its most anticipated shows is finally coming together with a fan-favorite writer signing on for Falcon and Winter Solider. According to a new report, John Wick franchise writer Derek Kolstad has signed on to write the new adventures of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson.

The new report comes from TheWrap, which indicates that Kolstad has joined the writing team for the six-episode series which will be directed by Kari Skogland. Actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as the title characters, while Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl are also rumored to return as Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo from Captain America: Civil War.

There is no word yet on when the series is planned to hit the Disney+ streaming service, though that new platform will launch in November later this year.

Fans still don’t know what to expect from the series, but it will examine the fallout from Steve Rogers’ decision to pass the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. While Falcon is not yet going under the name of Captain America, we might see him don the stars and stripes before the series is over.

Meanwhile, Bucky has his own set of circumstances to deal with as he’s not yet come to terms with his life after being brainwashed into becoming the Winter Soldier. Now he’ll have to forge his own way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan explained at a convention appearance in May. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

Stan also revealed that filming on the series would begin in October, setting it up for a premiere launch in 2020. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently teased to Mashable that the series would dig deep into the characters and tackle “things shockingly and unexpectedly that change those characters in big ways, so the next appearance on the big screen will be informed by what they’ve gone through in Disney+ series.”