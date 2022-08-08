Marvel Fans Are Stoked About Potential Jon Bernthal Punisher Return

Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin have already been folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, years after the Defenders shows ended on Netflix. Now, the duo will be starring in a new Daredevil series for Disney+, and it seems like Jon Bernthal's Punisher might be the next to follow suit. The MCU could be on the verge of adding Frank Castle to its ranks in the near future.

During an appearance at C2E2 this weekend, former Marvel Netflix star Rosario Dawson addressed her hopes about returning as Claire Temple. Much to the surprise of the crowd, Dawson said she recently found out that "Punisher is coming back," though she didn't elaborate much further.

The news was a shock to Marvel fans online as well, many of whom have spent years petitioning for all of the major Netflix Marvel characters to come over to the MCU. It didn't take long for folks to start freaking out over the potential return of Bernthal's Punisher.

You can check out some of the biggest reactions below!