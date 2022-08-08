Marvel Fans Are Stoked About Potential Jon Bernthal Punisher Return
Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin have already been folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, years after the Defenders shows ended on Netflix. Now, the duo will be starring in a new Daredevil series for Disney+, and it seems like Jon Bernthal's Punisher might be the next to follow suit. The MCU could be on the verge of adding Frank Castle to its ranks in the near future.
During an appearance at C2E2 this weekend, former Marvel Netflix star Rosario Dawson addressed her hopes about returning as Claire Temple. Much to the surprise of the crowd, Dawson said she recently found out that "Punisher is coming back," though she didn't elaborate much further.
The news was a shock to Marvel fans online as well, many of whom have spent years petitioning for all of the major Netflix Marvel characters to come over to the MCU. It didn't take long for folks to start freaking out over the potential return of Bernthal's Punisher.
You can check out some of the biggest reactions below!
Win
prevnext
Jon Bernthal when he returns as The Punisher pic.twitter.com/1PrzQU7dlL— Frank (@TheDrkPunisher) August 7, 2022
Need
prevnext
The Punisher is getting revived so I would love Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal to be reunited again. We need that mcu team up pic.twitter.com/XZeEwBkfJA— Aniq (@aniqrahman) August 7, 2022
"It's Real"
prevnext
Finding out Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal can grace the screens again as Daredevil & Punisher –— Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) August 7, 2022
pic.twitter.com/xFZBWgKmK9
How I Win
prevnext
Rosario Dawson casually revealing that Jon Bernthal is back as Punisher is how I win pic.twitter.com/ZcAez94b9m— Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) August 7, 2022
Nobody Else
prevnext
Happy to hear Jon Bernthal is coming back as the Punisher, presumably for Armour Wars. He was an amazing pick to play the character and I couldn't imagine anybody else in the role. pic.twitter.com/dPB7dLDjnO— Daredevil/Hawkeye Fan (@MrBen_comics) August 7, 2022
Back!
prevnext
Jon Bernthal is coming back as The Punisher! pic.twitter.com/0L85rxbBH7— Everything Marvel News (@spidervenom69) August 7, 2022
So Serious
prevnext
coming back to twt to find out jon bernthal is coming back as the punisher, this is so serious omfg pic.twitter.com/VzQXrmMaCf— san (@616FRANKCASTLE) August 8, 2022
Bring Them All Back
prevnext
Bring Luke Cage back.
Bring Jessica Jones back.
Just don't bring back Iron First lmao
The only concern I have with #ThePunisher returning is if it maintains the level of brutality & darkness, something Jon Bernthal has said is key for him returning to the character. https://t.co/HuBijwNop1— Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) August 7, 2022
Can't Believe It
prevnext
Jon Bernthal is back as Punisher! pic.twitter.com/UIXGoZqRcg— Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) August 7, 2022
Perfect
prev
Bring. Him. Back. Jon Bernthal is perfect as The Punisher, and he deserves another chance at playing the character! pic.twitter.com/4c2s5J502E— Jack (@jackinfinity203) August 7, 2022