Former Defenders Star Might Have Spoiled Major Punisher Return to the MCU

Is Jon Bernthal returning to Marvel? The actor first appeared as The Punisher in Netflix's Daredevil and went on to get his own show on the streaming site that ran for two seasons. Most of the shows were eventually canceled, but fans of Marvel were thrilled to learn that Daredevil is making its return to Disney+. After Vincent D'Onofrio made his return as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox came back as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it also announced that a new Daredevil series starring Cox was in the works for Disney+. During San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed the show would be called Daredevil: Born Again. There's been a lot of speculation that other stars from the Netflix series will be returning, and it sounds like Bernthal might be one of them. Rosario Dawson, who played Claire Temple in the shows, did a panel at C2E2 this weekend (via PopVerse) and dropped a big reveal.

"I found out yesterday that the Punisher was happening again, so I feel like it's my second chance," Dawson said during the event. While this is far from an official announcement, Marvel stars have been accidentally leaking information lately. If Bernthal is returning, it sounds like Dawson also wants a chance to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch her answer in the video below:

After Spider-Man: No Way Home opened the door for the Marvel/Netflix actors to return, Bernthal commented on a possible return.

"You know, we'll see," Bernthal told Screen Rant while promoting the indie film Small Engine Repair. "I mean, honestly, I don't think about it very much. I'm really happy -- look, we're all enormously blessed to be doing this. I can say for the other guys that you're talking to as well, we really love this. We really love doing this. We work hard at it, we support our families by it, through it, but we never lose touch just how grateful we are to be in the position that we are that we get to do this for a living. I like to do this. I like to work with people I really respect and love and admire and make stuff with. This kind of project is precisely, it's exactly the kind of stuff I want to be doing. So, whatever else comes, you know, kind of down the road, comes. But, this is something that's really worth celebrating."

Stay tuned for more updates on Daredevil: Born Again and other news about the former Netflix shows.