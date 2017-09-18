Josh Brolin Posts Insane ‘Deadpool 2’ Cable Photo

A new photo suggests that Josh Brolin‘s interpretation of Cable may be a bit unhinged.

On Monday morning, Brolin shared a new photo fo himself as Cable to Instagram. The photo shows Cable screaming into a cracked mirror.

“Oh my God, wait until you see “Deadpool”. It’s SO funny!!!” #💀💩L2 #cableinsanity #cableswole #cablepowered #cableporn A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

“Oh my God, wait until you see “Deadpool”,” Brolin wrote in the Instagram status. “It’s SO funny!!!”

He also added hashtags for “Cable insanity,” “Cable swole,” “Cable powered,” and “Cable porn.”

Josh Brolin will debut as Cable in Deadpool 2 after the character was teased in the post-credits scene from the first Deadpool.

Cable is another co-creation of Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld. In the Marvel Comics Universe, Cable is a time-traveling mutant mercenary hailing from a dystopian future. He has a long history with Deadpool, as both work as mercenaries.

Deadpool and Cable have frequently been paired together, with Cable playing the straight man to Deadpool’s zaniness. If this new photo is anything to go by then Brolin’s Cable may be giving Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool a run for his money in that department.

Deadpool 2 is currently filming in Vancouver. Reynolds will return as Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth. In addition to Cable, Deadpool 2 will be the cinematic debut of another mutant mercenary, Domino, played by Zazie Beetz.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to open in theaters June 1, 2018. Deadpool and Cable will also be featured in the upcoming X-Force movie, which is being written and directed by Marvel’s Daredevil and Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard.

