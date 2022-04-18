If Marvel Studios ever wants Josh Brolin to return as Thanos, the actor is certainly open to it. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show, Brolin was asked about his role as the Mad Titan. The Avengers alumnus went on to suggest he thought the MCU had been “bookended” by the events of the last two Avengers movies.

“I don’t know what their plan is. We’ve kind of bookended this thing after 10 years. I was so happy and I loved being involved in that so much because that wasn’t the intention when I first got involved,” Brolin said on the show. “The whole Thanos character, it was more of a cameo and they liked the character so much. They had never felt like they had a villain that was substantial enough for what they were creating and then I think they felt like they found it and then there were two movies that kind of revolved around it. It was a lot of fun and it worked out for them very nicely.”

Should Marvel come calling, however, Brolin said he would most certainly listen to what they had in mind.

“I don’t know where they’re going with it, no. It’s not that I don’t have an interest in it,” the actor added. “They have their own trajectory that they’re worrying about and if they want me to do it, I would do it I’m sure, but I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

As for why he liked the role so much, Brolin said the villain was written in a way that audiences found him sympathetic despite him being an extraterrestrial psychopath.

“He’s talking about something that’s so awful and evil and yet some people are justifying it and they’re saying I understand the logic behind it,” he continued. “So again kind of like what you talked about in the beginning, they’re putting themselves in this place and saying ‘What Would I do in that situation?’ and it’s audience participation, man. It’s the best case scenario.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are both now streaming on Disney+.

