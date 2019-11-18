Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista on Snyder Cut: “Release the Kraken!”

Dave Bautista is the latest Marvel star to join the massive Snyder Cut movement. On the second anniversary of the release of Justice League, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has become a massive trend on Twitter, involving hundreds of thousands of tweets. Late Sunday night, Bautista hopped in the action by offering his support. As it turns out, the Guardians of the Galaxy wants to see the fabled director’s cut really, really bad.

Yes!! Release the Kracken!!! I mean!! #realeasethesnydercut !!! I won’t say that I’ve seen it but I also won’t say that I haven’t! Annnnnnnd… release the damn @ZackSnyder cut already! https://t.co/0BzCMZvJeF — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 18, 2019

Bautista and Zack Snyder recently worked on Netflix’s Army of the Dead, a project which just wrapped filming in the past few weeks. “There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one,” Snyder said when the project was first announced. “I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware — but not in a wink-to-the-camera way — balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one’s ever let me completely loose [like this].”

“With Army [of the Dead], it’s difficult not to do to a social statement because the movie is about building a wall for refugees and veterans but it’s also fun to do a zombie heist in Vegas,” Snyder elaborated in a recent interview. “It makes it richer and better. I can’t help myself. I’ve always worked in a self-reflective way. Cinema is a reflective art form.”

